Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Short Interest Update

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, an increase of 57.5% from the March 31st total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

In related news, Director Barry J. Cohen bought 8,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $118,699.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,599.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFT. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,197,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 253,837 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 20,215 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 400,919 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 121,603 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Announces Dividend

Shares of AFT opened at $14.20 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.65. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $14.73.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.83%.

About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

