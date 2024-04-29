Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.13% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $26,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 184.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,154,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $406,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,651 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,090,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,633,000 after acquiring an additional 57,546 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 889,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,664,000 after acquiring an additional 176,027 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 878,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,640,000 after acquiring an additional 44,760 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 599,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,976,000 after acquiring an additional 19,553 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JBHT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $218.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $234.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.24.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $162.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.07 and a fifty-two week high of $219.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.05.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.30%.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, insider Alfred C. Harper sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.71, for a total transaction of $1,382,615.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,021,243.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alfred C. Harper sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.71, for a total transaction of $1,382,615.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,021,243.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kevin Bracy sold 754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.79, for a total value of $159,689.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,090.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,454 shares of company stock valued at $3,283,219. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Further Reading

