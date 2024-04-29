Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect Advanced Energy Industries to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q1 guidance at $0.50 to $0.90 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at 0.500-0.900 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $405.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.66 million. On average, analysts expect Advanced Energy Industries to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Advanced Energy Industries Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $95.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.56. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12 month low of $81.86 and a 12 month high of $126.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.19.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEIS

About Advanced Energy Industries

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.