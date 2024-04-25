The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.8 %

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,006,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.97. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $67.05 and a 1 year high of $103.64.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HIG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.56.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $1,344,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,137.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 27,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $2,670,695.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,803.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 15,000 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $1,344,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,201 shares in the company, valued at $735,137.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,501 shares of company stock valued at $10,141,126. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

