Toncoin (TON) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $24.22 Billion

Toncoin (TON) traded up 13.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 19th. Toncoin has a market cap of $24.22 billion and $808.49 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.09 or 0.00010918 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00010779 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001342 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64,949.80 or 0.99968539 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00010352 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00010719 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000071 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.50 or 0.00096195 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,105,422,670 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,105,416,341.026502 with 3,471,104,662.491321 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 6.80657311 USD and is up 12.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 285 active market(s) with $600,523,191.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.