SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 138,931 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 361% from the previous session’s volume of 30,169 shares.The stock last traded at $55.14 and had previously closed at $54.99.

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $554.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NANR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,690,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,141,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000.

About SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF

The SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NANR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of US & Canadian firms involved in natural resources and commodities businesses. NANR was launched on Dec 15, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

