Signet Financial Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Signet Financial Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VBK. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. First International Bank & Trust raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $242.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.29. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $195.63 and a fifty-two week high of $262.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $252.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.29.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

