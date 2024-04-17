Internet Computer (ICP) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $5.61 Billion

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 22.9% against the dollar. Internet Computer has a market cap of $5.61 billion and approximately $138.37 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer token can now be bought for about $12.13 or 0.00019203 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.44 or 0.00054538 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00008652 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00012871 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00006106 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000133 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 517,744,557 tokens and its circulating supply is 462,722,604 tokens. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

