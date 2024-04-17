Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $579,000 in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 89,792 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 770.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 279,333 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 247,248 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 6.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,793,378 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,554,000 after acquiring an additional 115,083 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 27,391 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 4,393.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,853 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,745 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CFFN opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.72 and a 200 day moving average of $5.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 0.42. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $6.88.

Capitol Federal Financial Announces Dividend

Capitol Federal Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $82.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.45 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a negative net margin of 34.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -36.17%.

Insider Activity at Capitol Federal Financial

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, Director Morris J. Huey II bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 271,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Morris J. Huey II purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 271,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick C. Jackson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $56,800.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,511.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 22,389 shares of company stock worth $127,707. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

