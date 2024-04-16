Investors Research Corp Purchases 5,757 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 294.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,757 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,990.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000.

NASDAQ:VONG opened at $84.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.44. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $61.54 and a 52-week high of $87.75. The company has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

