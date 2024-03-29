Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Short Interest Up 267.3% in March

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a growth of 267.3% from the February 29th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Vinci Stock Down 0.8 %

VCISY traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.22. 94,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,067. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Vinci has a 1-year low of $26.25 and a 1-year high of $32.79.

About Vinci

Vinci SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in concessions, energy, and construction businesses in France and internationally. The Concessions segment manages motorway concessions; operates airports; and highways, railways, and stadium. Its Energy segment provides services to the manufacturing sector, infrastructure, facilities management, and information and communication technology; and industrial and energy-related services, which includes development of renewable energy assets, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction projects in the energy sector.

