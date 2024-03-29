Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Decreases Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 4.3% of Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $9,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $375,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,098.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 17,004 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $714,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $57.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $57.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.06.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

