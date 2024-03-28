Rennova Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RNVA) Short Interest Up 186.4% in March

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2024

Rennova Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RNVAGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,934,100 shares, an increase of 186.4% from the February 29th total of 1,024,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,878,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Rennova Health Price Performance

Rennova Health has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00.

About Rennova Health

(Get Free Report)

Rennova Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It owns one operating hospital in Oneida, Tennessee; and a rural clinic in Williamsburg, Kentucky. The company is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rennova Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rennova Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.