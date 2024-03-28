Rennova Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RNVA) Short Interest Up 186.4% in March

Rennova Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RNVA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,934,100 shares, an increase of 186.4% from the February 29th total of 1,024,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,878,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Rennova Health Price Performance

Rennova Health has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00.

Get Rennova Health alerts:

About Rennova Health

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Rennova Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It owns one operating hospital in Oneida, Tennessee; and a rural clinic in Williamsburg, Kentucky. The company is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Rennova Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rennova Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.