Tiago Miranda Sells 4,400 Shares of Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX) Stock

Atlas Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLX – Get Free Report) CFO Tiago Miranda sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $22,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 35,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,155. The trade was a 10.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tiago Miranda also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlas Lithium alerts:

On Friday, April 17th, Tiago Miranda sold 5,831 shares of Atlas Lithium stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $29,329.93.

Atlas Lithium Trading Down 2.8%

ATLX stock opened at $4.92 on Wednesday. Atlas Lithium Corporation has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $8.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.97. The stock has a market cap of $136.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of -0.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Atlas Lithium ( NASDAQ:ATLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.90 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlas Lithium Corporation will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

ATLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Atlas Lithium in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Atlas Lithium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Atlas Lithium to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ATLX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlas Lithium

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATLX. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Atlas Lithium by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 758,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after buying an additional 247,064 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Atlas Lithium during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Atlas Lithium during the 4th quarter worth $1,107,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Atlas Lithium by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 12,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Atlas Lithium by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 23,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 11,447 shares during the last quarter. 18.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlas Lithium

(Get Free Report)

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and development company in Brazil. It operates the Minas Gerais lithium project that consists of 54 mineral rights covering an area of 59,275 acres located within the Brazilian Eastern Pegmatitic Province; and Northeastern Brazil lithium project, which consists of 7 mineral rights covering an area of 16,266 acres in the States of Paraíba and Rio Grande do Norte in northeastern Brazil. The company also owns 100% interests in various mining concessions for gold, diamond, and industrial sand; and early-stage projects and properties in other minerals, such as nickel, copper, rare earths, graphite, and titanium; as well as participates in iron and quartzite projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.