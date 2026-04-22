Lori Love Purchases 474 Shares of BitMine Immersion Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BMNR) Stock

BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BMNR – Get Free Report) Director Lori Love bought 474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $10,451.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 36,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,059.80. The trade was a 1.31% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Lori Love also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, April 20th, Lori Love bought 227 shares of BitMine Immersion Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.01 per share, for a total transaction of $4,996.27.

BitMine Immersion Technologies Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of BMNR opened at $21.71 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.46. BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $161.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on BMNR. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded BitMine Immersion Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. B. Riley Financial cut their target price on BitMine Immersion Technologies from $47.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BMNR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BitMine Immersion Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BitMine Immersion Technologies by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BitMine Immersion Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of BitMine Immersion Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new position in shares of BitMine Immersion Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Certuity LLC boosted its stake in shares of BitMine Immersion Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 180,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter.

About BitMine Immersion Technologies

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BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc (NYSE American: BMNR) is an engineering and technology company specializing in immersion cooling solutions for digital asset mining and high-performance computing (HPC) applications. The company develops proprietary direct-to-chip systems that submerge servers in non-conductive dielectric fluids to efficiently remove heat, enabling clients to achieve higher processing density and improved energy efficiency.

BitMine offers turnkey services spanning system design, equipment supply, installation and ongoing maintenance.

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