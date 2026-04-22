TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Sells 58,813 Shares of Ford Motor Company $F

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. cut its stake in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 346,582 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 58,813 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $4,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 467,617,755 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,592,708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371,758 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 81.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 35,438,722 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $423,847,000 after purchasing an additional 15,866,285 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,390,868 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $423,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,841 shares during the last quarter. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth about $299,000,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 190.7% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 11,006,776 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $131,641,000 after buying an additional 7,220,686 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $1,934,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,912,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,072,132. The trade was a 3.71% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE:F opened at $12.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.07. Ford Motor Company has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $14.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.97. The company has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a PE ratio of -6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.70.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $45.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor Company will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently -29.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.80 to $12.80 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Zacks Research cut shares of Ford Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.66.

Read Our Latest Report on Ford Motor

Ford Motor Profile

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Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford’s business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

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