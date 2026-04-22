13,798 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV Bought by Global Trust Wealth Management LLC

Global Trust Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,000. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 2.0% of Global Trust Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Dorato Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3,625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

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Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.6%

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $202.97 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $160.05 and a 12 month high of $208.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $201.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.95. The firm has a market cap of $169.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies. The Index represents the value companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of predominantly large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

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