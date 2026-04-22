SoFi Technologies (SOFI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share and revenue of $1.0506 billion for the quarter. SoFi Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.120- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect SoFi Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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SoFi Technologies Trading Down 3.4%

SOFI opened at $18.83 on Wednesday. SoFi Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.55 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 28,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.32 per share, for a total transaction of $500,548.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,704,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,719,376.64. The trade was a 0.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 94,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $1,913,709.75. Following the transaction, the director owned 588,849 shares in the company, valued at $11,959,523.19. The trade was a 13.79% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 38,900 shares of company stock worth $705,398 and sold 208,680 shares worth $3,917,934. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOFI. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 719,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,077,000 after acquiring an additional 14,281 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on SOFI. Argus began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of SoFi Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.85.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SOFI

About SoFi Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company’s core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

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