Ruffer LLP Makes New $3.14 Million Investment in Bank OZK $OZK

Ruffer LLP bought a new position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 68,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Bank OZK in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank OZK in the third quarter worth about $27,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in Bank OZK in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank OZK in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 147.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Bank OZK Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $48.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.93. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $40.46 and a 52 week high of $53.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Bank OZK Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.47%.
More Bank OZK News
Here are the key news stories impacting Bank OZK this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Quarterly commentary highlights resilience and positioning to handle short‑term risks, which can reassure investors about capital and liquidity strength. Bank OZK (OZK) Well-Positioned to Tackle with Near-Term Risks
- Positive Sentiment: Bank OZK participated in a $102M Fulton Market construction loan, signaling continued commercial lending activity and deal flow in large markets. Magellan joins Rodrigo d’Escoto venture to snag $102M Fulton Market construction loan
- Positive Sentiment: Community/CRA activity: Bank OZK helped fund affordable housing with a $2M grant contribution, underscoring relationship banking and local franchise strength (limited direct P&L impact but positive for reputation/relationships). New Affordable Apartments in Austin, Texas, Helped by $2M Grant From FHLB Dallas and Bank OZK
- Neutral Sentiment: Official Q1 release: Net income available to common stockholders was $159.3M (down 5.1% YoY); diluted EPS $1.44 (down 2.0% YoY). Revenue rose ~2.2% YoY to $424.3M; ROE ~12.65% and net margin ~25.5%. These are factual results that investors will weigh against expectations. Bank OZK Announces First Quarter 2026 Earnings
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst write‑ups highlight key metrics (margins, loan mix, deposit trends) for context on the quarter; useful background but not a clear directional trigger by itself. Bank OZK (OZK) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Negative Sentiment: Zacks flagged that OZK missed earnings (Q1 EPS $1.44 vs. $1.46 consensus) and flagged weaker year‑over‑year EPS, a headline that can pressure sentiment. Bank OZK (OZK) Lags Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Negative Sentiment: Market commentary highlights credit concerns in the outlook (loan performance and reserves), which raises investor caution about forward earnings and potential reserve builds. Bank Ozk earnings in focus as credit concerns cloud outlook
- Negative Sentiment: Local and regional coverage notes the YoY drop in net income despite revenue growth — a reminder earnings momentum softened this quarter. Bank OZK net income dips in the first quarter, revenue rises
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
OZK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler set a $62.00 price target on Bank OZK in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.89.
View Our Latest Analysis on Bank OZK
About Bank OZK
Bank OZK, formerly known as Bank of the Ozarks, is a regional commercial bank headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas. Established in 1903, the bank offers a full suite of banking products and services to both individual and corporate clients. Through a combination of organic growth and targeted acquisitions, Bank OZK has built a diversified lending portfolio and a strong deposit franchise.
The bank’s core operations focus on commercial real estate lending, including acquisition, development and construction financing.
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