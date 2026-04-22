Ruffer LLP Makes New $3.14 Million Investment in Bank OZK $OZK

Ruffer LLP bought a new position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 68,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Bank OZK in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank OZK in the third quarter worth about $27,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in Bank OZK in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank OZK in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 147.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Bank OZK Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $48.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.93. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $40.46 and a 52 week high of $53.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Bank OZK Announces Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $424.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.62 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 12.65%. Bank OZK’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.47%.

More Bank OZK News

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OZK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler set a $62.00 price target on Bank OZK in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.89.

View Our Latest Analysis on Bank OZK

About Bank OZK

(Free Report)

Bank OZK, formerly known as Bank of the Ozarks, is a regional commercial bank headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas. Established in 1903, the bank offers a full suite of banking products and services to both individual and corporate clients. Through a combination of organic growth and targeted acquisitions, Bank OZK has built a diversified lending portfolio and a strong deposit franchise.

The bank’s core operations focus on commercial real estate lending, including acquisition, development and construction financing.

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