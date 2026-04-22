Ruffer LLP Acquires New Stake in Maximus, Inc. $MMS

Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 80,396 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,951,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MMS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Maximus by 146.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,732 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 11,716 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Maximus by 0.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 34,476 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Maximus by 7.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 180,690 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,321,000 after buying an additional 11,754 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Maximus by 941.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 98,273 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,701,000 after buying an additional 88,835 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Maximus during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

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Maximus Stock Performance

Maximus stock opened at $68.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.52 and its 200-day moving average is $81.51. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Maximus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $100.00.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The health services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 6.92%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Maximus has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.350 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.09%.

Insider Transactions at Maximus

In other news, Director Jan Madsen sold 742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total value of $53,609.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,795 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,438.75. This trade represents a 3.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Mutryn acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.62 per share, for a total transaction of $75,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 40,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,597.94. This trade represents a 2.56% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MMS. Zacks Research upgraded Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Maximus from a “buy (b)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Maximus has an average rating of “Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MMS

Maximus Profile

(Free Report)

Maximus, Inc (NYSE: MMS) is a global provider of government services focused on delivering health and human services programs. The company partners with federal, state, and local agencies to administer and manage programs that support individuals and families across various stages of life. Key service areas include eligibility determination and enrollment services for Medicaid, Medicare, Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) and other public assistance programs, as well as call center operations, case management and program integrity solutions.

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