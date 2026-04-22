121,167 Shares in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. $LTH Acquired by Ruffer LLP

Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 121,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,226,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTH. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Life Time Group by 144.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 201.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Life Time Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LTH. Northland Securities set a $42.00 target price on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Life Time Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ritadhwaja Jebens Singh sold 12,088 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $359,618.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 110,967 shares in the company, valued at $3,301,268.25. This trade represents a 9.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Parham Javaheri sold 11,060 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $292,647.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 315,175 shares in the company, valued at $8,339,530.50. This trade represents a 3.39% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 31,850 shares of company stock worth $909,324 in the last quarter. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Life Time Group Stock Down 3.3%

Life Time Group stock opened at $27.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.14 and a 1-year high of $34.99.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $745.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.09 million. Life Time Group had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 10.20%. Life Time Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Life Time Group

(Free Report)

Life Time Group (NYSE: LTH) is a premier operator of health, fitness and lifestyle centers across North America. The company’s core business encompasses the development, ownership and management of premium athletic resorts that integrate state-of-the-art fitness facilities, group exercise studios, indoor and outdoor pools, running tracks, and spa and salon services. In addition to its brick-and-mortar clubs, Life Time offers a digital platform featuring on-demand and live-streamed workouts, personalized training programs and nutrition guidance, enabling members to pursue their wellness goals both at home and on the go.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Chanhassen, Minnesota, Life Time has grown from a single Minnesota health club into a network of more than 160 locations across the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.