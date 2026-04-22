Ruffer LLP Makes New Investment in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation $VAC

Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 58,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,404,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $668,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 5,510 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 342.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 224.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 11,069 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 497,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,696,000 after acquiring an additional 67,784 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

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Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $77.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.40, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.03 and its 200 day moving average is $61.20. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation has a twelve month low of $44.58 and a twelve month high of $86.33.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 6.12%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.050-7.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Research upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VAC

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott Vacations Worldwide

In related news, insider Michael Flaskey purchased 14,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.26 per share, for a total transaction of $999,618.12. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 14,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,618.12. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, headquartered in Orlando, Florida, specializes in the development, marketing and management of vacation ownership resorts and related products. Originally launched as a division of Marriott International in 1984, the company became a separate publicly traded entity in 2011. Since then, it has expanded its offerings through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions, establishing itself as a leading provider in the global timeshare industry.

The company’s core business activities include selling vacation ownership interests, managing a growing portfolio of branded resorts and operating a loyalty program that allows members to exchange or use points at affiliated properties.

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