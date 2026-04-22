Ruffer LLP Makes New Investment in United Parks & Resorts Inc. $PRKS

Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in shares of United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 97,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,562,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in United Parks & Resorts by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its position in United Parks & Resorts by 458.6% during the 4th quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 8,814 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in United Parks & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in United Parks & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in United Parks & Resorts by 2,455.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,714 shares during the period.

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United Parks & Resorts Price Performance

PRKS opened at $35.47 on Wednesday. United Parks & Resorts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.77 and a fifty-two week high of $56.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.93 and a 200-day moving average of $37.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Parks & Resorts ( NYSE:PRKS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.18). United Parks & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 41.63% and a net margin of 10.13%.The firm had revenue of $373.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parks & Resorts Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Guggenheim cut their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

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United Parks & Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

United Parks & Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Further Reading

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