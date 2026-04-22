Northland Securities Estimates Viavi Solutions Q1 Earnings

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Securities issued their Q1 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Viavi Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 20th. Northland Securities analyst T. Savageaux expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Viavi Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Viavi Solutions’ Q2 2027 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

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Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. B. Riley Financial boosted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Viavi Solutions Stock Down 0.8%

VIAV stock opened at $44.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Viavi Solutions has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $45.69. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -245.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $369.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.25 million. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 13.03% and a negative net margin of 3.38%.Viavi Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Viavi Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.220-4.000 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viavi Solutions

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $3,741,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $3,415,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 109,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 62,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Viavi Solutions

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 24,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $579,991.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 136,267 shares in the company, valued at $3,260,869.31. This represents a 15.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 74,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $1,967,861.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,849,437 shares in the company, valued at $48,973,091.76. This represents a 3.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 485,772 shares of company stock worth $12,736,803 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions

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Viavi Solutions Inc is a provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, cable operators, enterprises and government agencies. The company offers an extensive portfolio of fiber optic and copper cable test and measurement instruments, wireless network testing equipment and network performance monitoring software. Its products are designed to support the deployment, maintenance and optimization of high-speed broadband, 5G wireless, data center and enterprise networks.

Viavi’s product offerings are organized into two primary segments: Network & Service Enablement and Optical Security & Performance.

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