Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 72.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,546 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVW. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 196.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,441,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,005,000 after acquiring an additional 955,862 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,544,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,639,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,354,000 after acquiring an additional 221,311 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 286.9% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 261,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,618,000 after acquiring an additional 194,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 231.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 273,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,003,000 after acquiring an additional 190,970 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7%

IVW stock opened at $126.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.39. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $86.74 and a 52-week high of $128.68. The firm has a market cap of $68.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market. The Growth Index is a subset of the S&P 500 and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

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