Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000.

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Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7%

NYSEARCA VB opened at $284.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $270.70 and its 200 day moving average is $264.61. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $204.18 and a 12 month high of $288.80. The stock has a market cap of $76.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.06.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

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