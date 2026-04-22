KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Purchases 1,700 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $42,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 42 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 1,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 2,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,002.34, for a total value of $2,066,825.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 20,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,658,227.40. This trade represents a 9.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $946.48, for a total transaction of $1,379,021.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,441,918.40. This trade represents a 36.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 10,063 shares of company stock worth $9,891,214 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on PH. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $945.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $965.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $1,050.00 to $980.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,090.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $990.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,000.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PH

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 2.4%

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $972.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $954.11 and a 200-day moving average of $892.52. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a one year low of $554.22 and a one year high of $1,034.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $122.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.25.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.11 by $0.54. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 27.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 30.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th were paid a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.26%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH) is a global manufacturer and provider of motion and control technologies and systems. The company designs, manufactures and services a broad range of engineered components and systems used to control the movement and flow of liquids, gases and hydraulic power. Its product portfolio is applied across demanding environments and includes solutions for industrial manufacturing, aerospace, mobile equipment and other engineered applications.

Parker-Hannifin’s product and service offerings span hydraulic and pneumatic components, fittings and fluid connectors, valves, pumps and motors, electromechanical actuators and motion-control systems, filtration and separation products, and seals and sealing systems.

Further Reading

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