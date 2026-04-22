Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG Stock Holdings Trimmed by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,012,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,325 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $33,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $511,489,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,891,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,964,000 after purchasing an additional 6,651,144 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 376.8% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,476,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,695 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5,268.4% during the fourth quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 1,779,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,355 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 22.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,643,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,072 shares in the last quarter.

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Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $32.33 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $23.23 and a 52-week high of $33.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.43 and a 200-day moving average of $31.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.19.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization and that are classified as growth. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

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