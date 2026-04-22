iShares Russell 3000 ETF $IWV Shares Sold by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up about 1.0% of Caprock Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $48,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,623,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 27,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. First National Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 38,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 55,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the period.

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iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

IWV opened at $401.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $384.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $385.84. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $295.30 and a 1 year high of $405.83. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index). It serves as the underlying index for Russell 3000 Growth and Value series and the Russell 1000 and Russell 2000 Indexes, as well as their respective Growth and Value series. The Fund invests in sectors, such as technology, financial services, consumer discretionary, healthcare, producer durables, energy, consumer staples, utilities, materials & processing and S-T Securities.

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