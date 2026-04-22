Stephen Chunping Chang Sells 14,884 Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Stock

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) CEO Stephen Chunping Chang sold 14,884 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $513,051.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 635,901 shares in the company, valued at $21,919,507.47. This trade represents a 2.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Stephen Chunping Chang also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, April 14th, Stephen Chunping Chang sold 5,594 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $178,448.60.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Down 2.0%

NASDAQ AOSL opened at $39.12 on Wednesday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 12-month low of $16.28 and a 12-month high of $41.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.56 and its 200-day moving average is $23.13.

Key Headlines Impacting Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:AOSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 15.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $162.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Alpha and Omega Semiconductor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Technical/rating lift — A relative strength rating upgrade added momentum and likely attracted short‑term traders and momentum flows. Read More.

Technical/rating lift — A relative strength rating upgrade added momentum and likely attracted short‑term traders and momentum flows. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Institutional demand — Recent 13F and quarter filings show new and larger stakes (e.g., Massachusetts Financial Services added ~28,439 shares), signaling fresh institutional buying that can support the stock. Read More.

Institutional demand — Recent 13F and quarter filings show new and larger stakes (e.g., Massachusetts Financial Services added ~28,439 shares), signaling fresh institutional buying that can support the stock. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Board transition — The company announced a director retirement and board transition; governance changes matter longer term but no operational impact was highlighted today. Read More.

Board transition — The company announced a director retirement and board transition; governance changes matter longer term but no operational impact was highlighted today. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling by senior executives — CEO Stephen Chang, CFO Yifan Liang and EVP Bing Xue sold substantial blocks (CEO ~14,884 shares; CFO ~8,625 shares; EVP ~1,832 shares). The sales increase free float and likely contributed to downward pressure, even though each was executed under pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plans (which reduces signaling power). Read More. Read More. Read More.

Insider selling by senior executives — CEO Stephen Chang, CFO Yifan Liang and EVP Bing Xue sold substantial blocks (CEO ~14,884 shares; CFO ~8,625 shares; EVP ~1,832 shares). The sales increase free float and likely contributed to downward pressure, even though each was executed under pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plans (which reduces signaling power). Read More. Read More. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Fundamentals remain a headwind — The company missed EPS estimates in its last quarterly report, shows negative margins/ROE and analysts model negative full‑year EPS, keeping longer‑term investor skepticism elevated. Read More.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weber Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $10,842,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,474,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,203,000 after purchasing an additional 262,117 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 57.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 637,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,835,000 after purchasing an additional 232,817 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 12.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,411,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,217,000 after purchasing an additional 158,869 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 224.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 217,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 150,254 shares during the period. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. B. Riley Financial boosted their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ: AOSL) is a designer and supplier of power semiconductor components used in power management applications across a range of electronic systems. The company offers a broad portfolio of discrete and integrated power devices, including power MOSFETs, rectifiers, voltage regulators, and power management ICs. These products are optimized for high efficiency, compact form factors and thermal performance, catering to the growing demands of energy-sensitive applications in computing, consumer electronics, communications and industrial markets.

Since its founding in 2000, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has leveraged in-house design expertise and strategic partnerships with manufacturing facilities to deliver scalable, high-volume production.

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