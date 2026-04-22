Yifan Liang Sells 8,625 Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Stock

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) CFO Yifan Liang sold 8,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $301,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 270,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,450,105. This trade represents a 3.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Yifan Liang also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, April 14th, Yifan Liang sold 26,517 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $810,624.69.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Down 2.0%

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $39.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.94. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a twelve month low of $16.28 and a twelve month high of $41.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.56 and a 200-day moving average of $23.13.

Key Headlines Impacting Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:AOSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $162.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.67 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 15.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Alpha and Omega Semiconductor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Technical/rating lift — A relative strength rating upgrade added momentum and likely attracted short‑term traders and momentum flows. Read More.

Technical/rating lift — A relative strength rating upgrade added momentum and likely attracted short‑term traders and momentum flows. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Institutional demand — Recent 13F and quarter filings show new and larger stakes (e.g., Massachusetts Financial Services added ~28,439 shares), signaling fresh institutional buying that can support the stock. Read More.

Institutional demand — Recent 13F and quarter filings show new and larger stakes (e.g., Massachusetts Financial Services added ~28,439 shares), signaling fresh institutional buying that can support the stock. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Board transition — The company announced a director retirement and board transition; governance changes matter longer term but no operational impact was highlighted today. Read More.

Board transition — The company announced a director retirement and board transition; governance changes matter longer term but no operational impact was highlighted today. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling by senior executives — CEO Stephen Chang, CFO Yifan Liang and EVP Bing Xue sold substantial blocks (CEO ~14,884 shares; CFO ~8,625 shares; EVP ~1,832 shares). The sales increase free float and likely contributed to downward pressure, even though each was executed under pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plans (which reduces signaling power). Read More. Read More. Read More.

Insider selling by senior executives — CEO Stephen Chang, CFO Yifan Liang and EVP Bing Xue sold substantial blocks (CEO ~14,884 shares; CFO ~8,625 shares; EVP ~1,832 shares). The sales increase free float and likely contributed to downward pressure, even though each was executed under pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plans (which reduces signaling power). Read More. Read More. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Fundamentals remain a headwind — The company missed EPS estimates in its last quarterly report, shows negative margins/ROE and analysts model negative full‑year EPS, keeping longer‑term investor skepticism elevated. Read More.

Institutional Trading of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 634.8% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $62,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 20.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $91,000. 78.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AOSL. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. B. Riley Financial upped their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

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Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ: AOSL) is a designer and supplier of power semiconductor components used in power management applications across a range of electronic systems. The company offers a broad portfolio of discrete and integrated power devices, including power MOSFETs, rectifiers, voltage regulators, and power management ICs. These products are optimized for high efficiency, compact form factors and thermal performance, catering to the growing demands of energy-sensitive applications in computing, consumer electronics, communications and industrial markets.

Since its founding in 2000, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has leveraged in-house design expertise and strategic partnerships with manufacturing facilities to deliver scalable, high-volume production.

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