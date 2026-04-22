enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU) & Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Financial Comparison

enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) and Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for enCore Energy and Rare Element Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score enCore Energy 1 1 1 2 2.80 Rare Element Resources 0 0 0 0 0.00

enCore Energy currently has a consensus price target of $3.83, indicating a potential upside of 95.58%. Given enCore Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe enCore Energy is more favorable than Rare Element Resources.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

enCore Energy has a beta of 2.41, indicating that its share price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rare Element Resources has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares enCore Energy and Rare Element Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets enCore Energy -131.75% -20.72% -14.70% Rare Element Resources N/A -20.54% -18.86%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares enCore Energy and Rare Element Resources”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio enCore Energy $43.15 million 8.82 -$56.86 million ($0.31) -6.32 Rare Element Resources N/A N/A -$4.90 million ($0.01) -69.00

Rare Element Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than enCore Energy. Rare Element Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than enCore Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.9% of enCore Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of enCore Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Rare Element Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

enCore Energy beats Rare Element Resources on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About enCore Energy

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enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico. In addition, it holds interest in the White Canyon District and Utah property package, including the Geitus, Blue Jay, Marcy Look, and Cedar Mountain projects located to the northwest of the White Mesa Mill at Blanding County, Utah. Further, the company holds a 100% interest in Dewey Burdock project comprises approximately 12,613 surface acres and 16,962 net mineral acres located in South Dakota; Gas Hills project consists of approximately 1,280 surface acres and 12,960 net mineral acres of unpatented lode mining claims located in Wyoming; and West Largo project consist of approximately 3,840 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico. Additionally, it holds a 100% interest in Ambrosia Lake – Treeline property consists of deeded mineral rights totaling 24,555 acres and unpatented mining claims covering approximately 1,700 acres; and Checkerboard mineral rights covering a land position of approximately 300,000 acres located in the Grants Uranium District. The company was formerly known as Wolfpack Gold Corp. and changed its name to enCore Energy Corp. in August 2014. enCore Energy Corp. is headquartered in Corpus Christi, Texas.

About Rare Element Resources

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Rare Element Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Bear Lodge property that comprises the Bear Lodge REE project; and the Sundance Gold project located in Crook County, northeast Wyoming. Rare Element Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

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