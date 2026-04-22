Yanjun Wang Sells 800 Shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) Stock

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) insider Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total transaction of $73,656.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 20,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,228. This trade represents a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Yanjun Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Wednesday, April 15th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.89, for a total value of $71,112.00.

On Monday, April 13th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $68,600.00.

On Friday, April 10th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total value of $68,592.00.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.62, for a total value of $69,296.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total value of $66,384.00.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total value of $66,128.00.

On Wednesday, March 25th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $65,568.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total value of $64,096.00.

On Friday, March 20th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $63,704.00.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $68,080.00.

SEA Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of SE opened at $86.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $51.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.06 and a 200 day moving average of $122.34. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $77.05 and a 52-week high of $199.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 6.93%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

SE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of SEA in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on SEA from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a $121.00 target price on SEA and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of SEA in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.66.

Read Our Latest Report on SE

SEA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting SEA this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan slightly trimmed its price target from $170 to $168 but kept an “Overweight” rating, leaving a large implied upside vs. the current price — a constructive analyst view that can support buying interest. Read More.

JPMorgan slightly trimmed its price target from $170 to $168 but kept an “Overweight” rating, leaving a large implied upside vs. the current price — a constructive analyst view that can support buying interest. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Several institutional investors have been increasing positions (e.g., Fred Alger, Oversea Chinese Bank, SG Americas, Charles Lim, Tennessee Dept. of Treasury), signaling continued institutional support and offsetting some selling pressure from insiders. Read More.

Several institutional investors have been increasing positions (e.g., Fred Alger, Oversea Chinese Bank, SG Americas, Charles Lim, Tennessee Dept. of Treasury), signaling continued institutional support and offsetting some selling pressure from insiders. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: An Alger Mid Cap investor letter noted fund underperformance and trading activity in Q1 — comments like this can prompt rebalancing by active managers but don’t directly change Sea’s fundamentals. Read More.

An Alger Mid Cap investor letter noted fund underperformance and trading activity in Q1 — comments like this can prompt rebalancing by active managers but don’t directly change Sea’s fundamentals. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Material insider selling was disclosed this week and is the clearest near-term negative: Director David Y. Ma sold large blocks (114,094 on Apr 16 and 145,072 on Apr 17 — ~259k shares total), COO Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares, and other insiders (including Jingye Chen and Yanjun Wang) sold multiple tranches at ~ $90–$92. The size/timing of these sales can create selling pressure and raise short-term confidence concerns. Read More.

Institutional Trading of SEA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in shares of SEA by 2,860.0% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 148 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the third quarter worth $29,000. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in shares of SEA by 114.0% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 199 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT increased its stake in shares of SEA by 539.6% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 307 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) is a Singapore-based consumer internet company that operates a trio of interconnected businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services. Founded in 2009 as Garena and later rebranded as Sea, the company is headquartered in Singapore and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Sea positions itself as a technology platform focused on enabling online consumers, merchants and developers primarily across Southeast Asia and adjacent markets.

Sea’s digital entertainment arm, Garena, is a game developer and publisher that also organizes esports initiatives and operates online gaming platforms.

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