Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS) & RB Global (NYSE:RBA) Head-To-Head Comparison

Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) and RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Paysign and RB Global”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paysign $82.03 million 4.23 $7.55 million $0.13 48.31 RB Global $4.59 billion 4.20 $423.10 million $2.04 50.90

Institutional and Insider Ownership

RB Global has higher revenue and earnings than Paysign. Paysign is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RB Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

25.9% of Paysign shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.4% of RB Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.5% of Paysign shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of RB Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Paysign and RB Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paysign 0 1 3 0 2.75 RB Global 0 1 7 0 2.88

Paysign currently has a consensus target price of $9.42, suggesting a potential upside of 49.95%. RB Global has a consensus target price of $125.13, suggesting a potential upside of 20.51%. Given Paysign’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Paysign is more favorable than RB Global.

Profitability

This table compares Paysign and RB Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paysign 9.21% 17.19% 3.41% RB Global 9.33% 11.12% 5.01%

Risk & Volatility

Paysign has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RB Global has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

RB Global beats Paysign on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paysign

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Paysign, Inc. provides prepaid card programs, comprehensive patient affordability offerings, digital banking services, and integrated payment processing services for businesses, consumers, and government institutions. Its product offerings include solutions for corporate rewards, prepaid gift cards, general purpose reloadable debit cards, employee incentives, consumer rebates, donor compensation, clinical trials, healthcare reimbursement payments and pharmaceutical payment assistance, and demand deposit accounts accessible with a debit card. The company markets its prepaid card solutions under the Paysign brand. Its primary market focus is on companies and municipalities that require a streamlined payment solution for rewards, rebates, payment assistance, and other payments to their customers, employees, agents, and others. The company was formerly known as 3PEA International, Inc. and changed its name to Paysign, Inc. in April 2019. Paysign, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

About RB Global

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RB Global, Inc., an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution. The company's brands include GovPlanet, an online marketplace for the sale of government and military assets; RB Auction, an onsite and online marketplace for selling and buying used equipment; IronPlanet, an online marketplace for selling and buying used equipment; Marketplace-E, an online solution that make offers/buy now format; Rouse Appraisals, a certified appraisal service solution; Ritchie List Mascus, an online equipment listing service and B2B dealer portal; CSAToday, an online reporting and analysis tool that gives sellers the ability to manage their vehicle assets and monitor sales performance; and Catastrophe Response Services. In addition, it offers title, data, transportation and logistics, refurbishing, inspection, and financial services. It serves customers across various asset classes, including automotive, commercial transportation, construction, government surplus, lifting and material handling, energy, mining, and agriculture. RB Global, Inc. was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Westchester, Illinois.

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