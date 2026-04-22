Defiance Quantum ETF (NASDAQ:QTUM) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

The Defiance Quantum ETF (NASDAQ:QTUM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $128.22 and last traded at $128.22, with a volume of 66259 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.89.
Defiance Quantum ETF Trading Down 0.5%
The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.02.
Defiance Quantum ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.2236 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.
Institutional Trading of Defiance Quantum ETF
Defiance Quantum ETF Company Profile
The Defiance Quantum ETF (QTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an adjusted-equal-weighted index of companies involved in the research and development of quantum computers. QTUM was launched on Sep 5, 2018 and is managed by Defiance.
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