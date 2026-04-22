Defiance Quantum ETF (NASDAQ:QTUM) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

The Defiance Quantum ETF (NASDAQ:QTUM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $128.22 and last traded at $128.22, with a volume of 66259 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.89.

Defiance Quantum ETF Trading Down 0.5%

The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.02.

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Defiance Quantum ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.2236 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

Institutional Trading of Defiance Quantum ETF

Defiance Quantum ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Defiance Quantum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,158,000. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Defiance Quantum ETF by 462.2% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 15,818 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Defiance Quantum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $573,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Defiance Quantum ETF by 316.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 222,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,333,000 after purchasing an additional 168,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Defiance Quantum ETF by 653.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 30,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 26,372 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Defiance Quantum ETF (QTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an adjusted-equal-weighted index of companies involved in the research and development of quantum computers. QTUM was launched on Sep 5, 2018 and is managed by Defiance.

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