Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $162.34 and last traded at $154.1250, with a volume of 1621904 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $159.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on AAOI shares. B. Riley Financial upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.80.

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Applied Optoelectronics Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.65 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.71.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 8.39%.The business had revenue of $134.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Applied Optoelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Applied Optoelectronics has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.090-0.000 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Optoelectronics

In other news, Director Elizabeth G. Loboa sold 102,347 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total transaction of $9,800,748.72. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,965,282.48. The trade was a 83.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia Delaney sold 21,000 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total value of $2,058,420.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 116,222 shares in the company, valued at $11,392,080.44. This trade represents a 15.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 326,333 shares of company stock worth $29,802,706 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Optoelectronics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 1,923.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc develops and manufactures high-speed fiber-optic networking products designed to support the growing bandwidth demands of data centers, telecommunications carriers and internet content providers. The company’s core offerings include pluggable optical transceiver modules, transponders and optical components that enable data transmission at rates ranging from 1G to 400G. These products are used to facilitate long-haul, metro and intra-data center connectivity, addressing the need for scalable, low-latency and energy-efficient solutions in modern network infrastructures.

The company’s product portfolio spans small-form factor pluggable modules such as SFP+, QSFP+ and QSFP28 units, as well as more advanced form factors like CFP2 and OSFP for ultra-high-speed applications.

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