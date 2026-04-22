IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 7,578 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.07% of IQVIA worth $28,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in IQVIA by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,464 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on IQV shares. Barclays upgraded IQVIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on IQVIA from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on IQVIA from $273.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $250.00 target price on IQVIA in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.63.

IQVIA Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of IQV opened at $175.80 on Wednesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.65 and a 52 week high of $247.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $170.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.50.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The medical research company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.02. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 8.34%.The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. IQVIA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.550-12.850 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 11.5 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA (NYSE: IQV) is a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. The company combines clinical research capabilities with large-scale health data and analytics to support drug development, regulatory reporting, commercial strategy and real‑world evidence generation. IQVIA traces its current form to the combination of Quintiles and IMS Health announced in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as IQVIA, bringing together long-established clinical research operations and extensive healthcare information assets.

IQVIA’s principal activities include outsourced clinical development services (acting as a contract research organization for phases I–IV), real‑world evidence and observational research, regulatory and safety services, and a suite of technology platforms that enable data integration, analytics and operational management.

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