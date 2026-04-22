iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:ARTY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:ARTY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $59.00 and last traded at $58.76, with a volume of 119070 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.65.

iShares Future AI & Tech ETF Trading Up 0.3%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.28.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Future AI & Tech ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF by 269.4% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF by 525.0% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Future AI & Tech ETF Company Profile

The iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (ARTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a concentrated index of global companies that provide products and services that are expected to contribute to artificial intelligence technologies. Holdings are selected and weighted based on a modified market-cap. ARTY was launched on Jun 26, 2018 and is issued by BlackRock.

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