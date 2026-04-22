Broadstone Net Lease (BNL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Broadstone Net Lease to post earnings of $0.1765 per share and revenue of $118.2290 million for the quarter. Broadstone Net Lease has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.530-1.57 EPS. Individuals can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $118.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.35 million. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 21.25%. On average, analysts expect Broadstone Net Lease to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Broadstone Net Lease Price Performance

Shares of BNL stock opened at $20.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.51. Broadstone Net Lease has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $20.48.

Broadstone Net Lease Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%. This is an increase from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently 234.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BNL shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadstone Net Lease presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.22.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BNL

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadstone Net Lease

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BNL. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 391.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,565,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635,809 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 213.2% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,335,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951,207 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 580.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,582,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,222 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 346.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 973,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,908,000 after acquiring an additional 755,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 38.5% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,471,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,161,000 after acquiring an additional 686,938 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: BNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating single-tenant commercial properties under long-term net leases. The company specializes in acquiring properties that are leased to creditworthy tenants, allowing it to generate predictable, stable rental income while transferring most operating expenses and responsibilities to its lessees.

Broadstone Net Lease’s portfolio spans a variety of property types, including industrial facilities, distribution centers, manufacturing plants, life science and office buildings, and essential retail locations.

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