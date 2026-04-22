Redwood Trust (RWT) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.2239 per share and revenue of $89.5440 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $140.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.88 million. Redwood Trust had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a positive return on equity of 12.00%. On average, analysts expect Redwood Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Redwood Trust Trading Down 3.1%

NYSE:RWT opened at $5.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 55.15, a quick ratio of 55.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.34. Redwood Trust has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $6.97. The firm has a market cap of $721.88 million, a P/E ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.67.

Redwood Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -118.03%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Redwood Trust from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, JonesTrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Redwood Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.82.

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Institutional Trading of Redwood Trust

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Redwood Trust by 331.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares in the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. TMB Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust during the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Redwood Trust by 136.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,255 shares in the last quarter. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Redwood Trust

(Get Free Report)

Redwood Trust, Inc (NYSE:RWT) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in the U.S. residential mortgage market. Headquartered in Mill Valley, California, the company focuses on investing in a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, including whole loans, agency and non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and structured credit products.

The company’s core activities encompass the acquisition, financing, and management of prime residential mortgage whole loans and mortgage-backed securities.

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