Kone Oyj (KNYJY) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Kone Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its resultson Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share and revenue of $2.6828 billion for the quarter.

Kone Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter. Kone Oyj had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 40.59%. On average, analysts expect Kone Oyj to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Kone Oyj Stock Down 1.5%

KNYJY stock opened at $33.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.69. Kone Oyj has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $38.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on KNYJY shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Kone Oyj from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Evercore upgraded shares of Kone Oyj to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Kone Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Kone Oyj to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kone Oyj presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KNYJY

About Kone Oyj

(Get Free Report)

Kone Oyj is a Finland-based company that designs, manufactures and services elevators, escalators and automatic building doors. Founded in 1910 and headquartered in Espoo, Kone has grown into a global provider of people-flow solutions, supplying new equipment as well as modernization and maintenance services for a wide range of buildings, including residential, commercial, healthcare, retail and transportation facilities.

The company’s core activities include the engineering and installation of elevator and escalator systems, ongoing maintenance programs to ensure safety and uptime, and modernization of aging equipment to improve performance and energy efficiency.

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