Insider Selling: ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) Director Charles Pappis sold 5,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $260,000. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ACM Research Stock Up 3.1%

ACMR traded up $1.52 on Tuesday, hitting $51.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,030,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,432. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.15. ACM Research, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $71.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38 and a beta of 1.69.

Get ACM Research alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACM Research

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACMR. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 10.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 32,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in ACM Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in ACM Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in ACM Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in ACM Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered ACM Research from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACM Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

View Our Latest Report on ACMR

About ACM Research

(Get Free Report)

ACM Research, Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) designs, develops and markets wet processing equipment for the semiconductor industry. The company focuses on advanced wafer cleaning technologies that address critical contamination-control requirements for logic, memory and advanced packaging applications. Since its founding in 2003, ACM Research has engineered modular platform tools that can be configured for a range of spin, scrub and batch cleaning processes.

Its product portfolio encompasses single-wafer spin cleaning systems featuring high-purity megasonic capabilities, dynamic chemical scrubbing modules for post-CMP residue removal and batch-process cleaning equipment designed for high-throughput production environments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.