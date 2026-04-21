Yvonne Hui Sells 1,327 Shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) insider Yvonne Hui sold 1,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $12,314.56. Following the transaction, the insider owned 24,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,881.92. This trade represents a 5.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Yvonne Hui also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Thursday, April 16th, Yvonne Hui sold 10,063 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $91,372.04.

Phreesia Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Phreesia stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,275,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,106. The stock has a market cap of $566.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 310.83 and a beta of 0.86. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.77 and a 52 week high of $32.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $127.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.75 million. Phreesia had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 0.48%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Friday, January 9th. They set a “moderate buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Phreesia from $32.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Phreesia from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Phreesia from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phreesia presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Phreesia

Institutional Trading of Phreesia

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Phreesia during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Phreesia during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Phreesia by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Phreesia by 354.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Phreesia by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phreesia, Inc (NYSE: PHR) is a provider of patient intake management solutions designed to streamline front-office workflows for healthcare organizations. The company’s cloud-based platform digitizes patient registration, appointment scheduling, insurance verification, consent documentation and payment collection through touchscreen kiosks, tablets and mobile devices. By replacing paper forms and manual processes, Phreesia enhances data accuracy, reduces administrative burden and improves the patient experience.

Founded in 2000 by Chaim Indig and headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, Phreesia offers a modular software suite that integrates with electronic medical record (EMR) and practice management systems.

Further Reading

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