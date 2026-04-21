Julie Lodge-Jarrett Sells 4,140 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Stock

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.56, for a total value of $925,538.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,757 shares in the company, valued at $5,534,674.92. The trade was a 14.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Down 0.9%

DKS traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $228.61. The stock had a trading volume of 661,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,139. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.10. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.03 and a 52 week high of $237.31.

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DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.02. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 4.93%.The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. DICK’S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.500-14.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 14.33 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 27th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 48.92%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DKS shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research started coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $275.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.89.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 46.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 100.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

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DICK’S Sporting Goods is a leading U.S.-based sporting goods retailer that sells a broad range of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and outdoor gear. The company operates an omnichannel business combining physical stores with digital sales, offering products for team sports, fitness, hunting and fishing, golf, and general active lifestyle categories. In addition to its flagship DICK’S stores, the company operates specialty formats such as Golf Galaxy and branded service offerings including team-sports sales and custom equipment solutions.

The company traces its roots to a single sporting goods outlet founded in 1948 and has since grown into a national retail chain serving customers across the United States.

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