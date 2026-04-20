Revisor Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Lamar Advertising Company $LAMR

Revisor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 101.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,798 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after buying an additional 7,337 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 121,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,395,000 after acquiring an additional 19,353 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lamar Advertising news, EVP Ross Lamar Reilly sold 5,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.65, for a total transaction of $767,911.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 15,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,102.50. This trade represents a 27.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.80.

Read Our Latest Report on LAMR

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $135.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.45. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12-month low of $105.78 and a 12-month high of $139.76.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $595.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.70 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 58.58%. Lamar Advertising has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.720-5.830 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Company will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 110.92%.

Lamar Advertising Profile

(Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ: LAMR) is one of North America’s largest outdoor advertising firms, specializing in out-of-home media solutions. Since its founding in 1902, the company has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to offer a broad portfolio of advertising products. Its core business centers on billboard advertising, encompassing traditional static billboards and a rapidly expanding network of digital displays. These assets enable advertisers to reach consumers with high-impact messaging along highways, in urban centers, and at high-traffic intersections.

In addition to highway billboards, Lamar offers a variety of supplemental out-of-home formats, including transit advertising on buses and shelters, and logo signage at travel plazas and gas stations.

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