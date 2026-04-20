AECOM $ACM Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,600 shares during the period. AECOM comprises 1.1% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $30,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in AECOM by 14.9% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in AECOM by 62.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in AECOM by 6.9% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 4,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AECOM by 189.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AECOM by 13.7% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACM. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of AECOM from $152.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of AECOM from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AECOM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.09.

AECOM Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of ACM stock opened at $86.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.00. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $82.41 and a fifty-two week high of $135.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.09.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The construction company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 2.94%.AECOM’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. AECOM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.180-4.890 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.23%.

AECOM Profile

(Free Report)

AECOM is a multinational infrastructure consulting firm that provides a broad range of professional technical and management services. Its core offerings include architecture and engineering design, program and construction management, environmental remediation and consulting, and operations and maintenance support. The company works across the full project lifecycle from planning and design through construction and long‑term asset management.

AECOM serves public- and private-sector clients in major built-environment markets, including transportation (roads, bridges, rail, airports), water and wastewater systems, buildings and places, energy and power, and environmental services.

See Also

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