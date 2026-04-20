Revisor Wealth Management LLC Has $2.87 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

Revisor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 99.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 116,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,074 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bush Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC now owns 1,018,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,707,000 after acquiring an additional 67,912 shares during the last quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $436,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 141.3% in the third quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC now owns 145,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 85,268 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Genesis Private Wealth LLC now owns 292,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,022,000 after acquiring an additional 29,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noble Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 853,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,861,000 after acquiring an additional 30,091 shares during the last quarter.

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Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $26.88 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.72. The company has a market cap of $63.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.82. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $19.49 and a 1 year high of $27.17.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF, Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF, Schwab Short-Term U.S.

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