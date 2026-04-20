Smith Salley Wealth Management Sells 4,058 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Smith Salley Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,058 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.1% of Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $22,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 10,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 174,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 18,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. now owns 37,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prasad Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 141.7% during the fourth quarter. Prasad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

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Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.1%

PG opened at $147.05 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.90. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $137.62 and a 52 week high of $170.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $341.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 19.30%.The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $1.0885 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 62.67%.

Insider Activity

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 36,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $5,858,976.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 34,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,680,576.02. The trade was a 50.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 15,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.28, for a total transaction of $2,461,625.32. Following the sale, the insider owned 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,259,595.80. This represents a 25.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 348,618 shares of company stock valued at $55,462,643. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on PG. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

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About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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