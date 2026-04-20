HighRoad Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $496,000 in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

HighRoad Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.5% of HighRoad Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 549.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,885,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,763,740,000 after purchasing an additional 12,593,909 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,138,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $610,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,405 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 2,103,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,425 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,327,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,029,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,074,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,181,000 after purchasing an additional 941,459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

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iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR stock opened at $135.39 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.64 and a 200-day moving average of $123.88. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $93.37 and a 12-month high of $136.53. The firm has a market cap of $100.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Index serves as the underlying index for the S&P 600/Citigroup Growth and Value Index series. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

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