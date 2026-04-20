Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19, FiscalAI reports. Investar had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 14.92%.

Investar Stock Performance

NASDAQ ISTR opened at $28.70 on Monday. Investar has a fifty-two week low of $16.30 and a fifty-two week high of $31.77. The stock has a market cap of $394.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.11 and a 200-day moving average of $26.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

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Investar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Investar’s payout ratio is 20.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on ISTR shares. Weiss Ratings lowered Investar from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Research downgraded Investar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ISTR

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John J. D’angelo sold 26,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $732,825.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 242,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,799,427.50. This represents a 9.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Investar

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fourthstone LLC increased its stake in Investar by 148.7% during the fourth quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 695,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,597,000 after acquiring an additional 416,145 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Investar by 4.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 431,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,010,000 after buying an additional 17,015 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Investar by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 410,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,970,000 after buying an additional 18,836 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Investar by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,455,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Investar by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 139,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Investar Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, operating through its primary subsidiary, Investar Bank. The company delivers commercial and consumer banking products across southeastern Louisiana and into select Texas markets, focusing on relationship-driven service. Investar Bank’s offerings include deposit accounts, lending solutions, online and mobile banking, and treasury management services.

Its lending portfolio encompasses commercial real estate financing, construction and development loans, commercial and industrial credits, agricultural loans, and residential mortgage originations.

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